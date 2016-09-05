SAA wins extension to file accounts in Hong Kong

South African Airways (SAA) said on Monday it has been granted a three-week extension to submit financial statements to Hong Kong or risk losing the lucrative Asian route.

Marred by controversy and financial mismanagement, the airline has been surviving on state guarantees of around R14.4 billion and has been singled out amongst other state companies by ratings agencies as a major risk to the country’s investment grade status.

NATIONAL NEWS - South African Airways (SAA) said on Monday it has been granted a three-week extension to submit financial statements to Hong Kong or risk losing the lucrative Asian route.The state-owned carrier, which has failed to publish annual statements for the past two years and is in danger of defaulting on its debt, was initially given a 6 September deadline by Hong Kong.The deadline has now been pushed back to 30 September, SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said.“We are confident that we will meet all outstanding requirements. It is extremely unlikely that SAA’s service on this route will be terminated,” Tlali said.