Body found at Kleinmond Beach

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute his family reported him missing after he failed to return home after walking his dog.

At the same time on the West Coast, three children were swept out to sea while playing on a small crayfish boat.

NATIONAL NEWS - The circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found at a popular Kleinmond Beach are being investigated.The 60-year-old victim’s body was found on Saturday.The organisation’s Craig Lambinon says “NSRI and the Western Cape government medical rescue squad responded to the scene. While responding to the scene police confirmed that they found the gentleman in shallow water in the sea. He was [confirmed dead] and police have opened an inquest docket.”