Panayioutou accused back in court

Jayde Panyiotou

Siyoni has since turned State witness.

NATIONAL NEWS - Four men implicated in the murder of school teacher Jayde Panayiotou are back in court today for another pre-trial conference, with the trial expected to start in just over a month's time.The 29-year-old was kidnapped and murdered in April last year.Her husband Christopher Panayiotou is accused of orchestrating her killing.Panayiotou along with his co-accused Sizwezakhe Vumazonke, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko, are expected to make another appearance in the High Court in Port Elizabeth today.The accused face charges of abduction, murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.Panayiotou is believed to have masterminded his wife’s killing last year, allegedly because she was a financial burden.He’s alleged to have approached bouncer Luthando Siyoni, who he apparently asked to hire men to murder his spouse.