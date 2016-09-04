Gauteng ANC seeks to help party regain moral high ground

The Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) has called for a special national consultative conference to discuss which interventions need to be taken to save the organisation and the country.
The Provincial Executive Committee met over the weekend to discuss the matter.
On Friday, Gauteng ANC chairperson Paul Mashatile gave a hard hitting speech, saying now is the time for the party to take tough decisions that will regain the organisation's moral high ground.
The Gauteng ANC’s Hope Papo says in the coming weeks the party will be meeting with its alliance partners and various structures.
"The meeting further agreed that the broad special national consultative conference should be preceded by extensive consultation with the alliance, all veterans and different sectors of society in the communities across our province."
Mashatile has also called on members to resist believing that the party had won the elections because that would plunge it into further denialism.
The provincial branch has also strongly advised against members joining the #OccupyLuthuliHouse campaign which is expected to take place today, saying that there are structures to deal with matters.
