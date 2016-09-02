Sans Souci girls take to the streets in protest against discrimination

Learners at the Sans Souci Girls’ High School are protesting once again this this afternoon to put pressure on the institution to change its code of conduct.

They have been joined by former learners, who have also spoken out about spoken out about language and uniform policies at the Newlands school.

They say policies, specifically relating to hair and language, are outdated and exclusionary.

About 200 Sans Souci protesters have gathered on the corner of Main Road in Newlands near the school.



A group of girls have spearheaded a movement called ‘The Truth We Will Proclaim’ to protest against the school's policies.



Former learner Othandwayo Mgqoboka explains: “We were inspired by what happened at Pretoria High School for Girls, as those girls stood up against institutionalised racism and the hair policy. Past and current students spoke and realised it was happening at Sans Souci.”



Some parents have also joined the protest to support of the cause.

Officials from the WCED and police officers are keeping a close eye on demonstrators.