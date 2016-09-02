Murder rate up in South Africa

Generic image
NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa's murder rate has increased according to new statistics released by the South African Police Service in Pretoria today.
The statistic show that the national murder rate is now 34 per 100,000, up from 33 last year.
For the 2015/2016 financial year, the 18,673 murders were recorded nationally, up from 17,805 in 2014, which is an increase of 4.88%.
Attempted murder is up by more than 3%, while sex crimes, including sexual assault and rape have decreased by 3.2%.
Northern Cape is the only province which has recorded a decrease in murder.
11:48 (GMT+2), Fri, 02 September 2016
