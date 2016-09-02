Murder rate up in South Africa

Generic image

The statistic show that the national murder rate is now 34 per 100,000, up from 33 last year.

For the 2015/2016 financial year, the 18,673 murders were recorded nationally, up from 17,805 in 2014, which is an increase of 4.88%.



Attempted murder is up by more than 3%, while sex crimes, including sexual assault and rape have decreased by 3.2%.



Northern Cape is the only province which has recorded a decrease in murder.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa's murder rate has increased according to new statistics released by the South African Police Service in Pretoria today.