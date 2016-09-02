4 men nabbed with sheep crammed in car

Generic image

“At about 11.50pm, a Toyota Corolla stopped in the road next to the farm and the four suspects carried five sheep to the car with their feet bound together.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Four suspected stock thieves – one released from prison only two months ago – were nabbed after being caught this week with five sheep in their vehicle.Two of the four men are convicted stock thieves who were part of a gang that was jailed in 2009.The men, caught after farmers and police watched them allegedly steal five sheep from a farm along the R335 near Addo, were arrested late on Wednesday.The arrests were made in a joint operation between police in Uitenhage, farmers, the K9 dog unit and the Uitenhage stock theft unit.The men had been caught after a farm worker spotted them at about 8pm, Captain Gerda Swart said. “Police were notified and the stock theft unit set up an undercover observation in bushes nearby,” she said.