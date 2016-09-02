4 men nabbed with sheep crammed in car

Generic image
NATIONAL NEWS - Four suspected stock thieves – one released from prison only two months ago – were nabbed after being caught this week with five sheep in their vehicle.
Two of the four men are convicted stock thieves who were part of a gang that was jailed in 2009.
The men, caught after farmers and police watched them allegedly steal five sheep from a farm along the R335 near Addo, were arrested late on Wednesday.
The arrests were made in a joint operation between police in Uitenhage, farmers, the K9 dog unit and the Uitenhage stock theft unit.
The men had been caught after a farm worker spotted them at about 8pm, Captain Gerda Swart said. “Police were notified and the stock theft unit set up an undercover observation in bushes nearby,” she said.
“At about 11.50pm, a Toyota Corolla stopped in the road next to the farm and the four suspects carried five sheep to the car with their feet bound together.”
