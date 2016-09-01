'It's time for SA to move forward'

Cyril Ramaphosa

The Hawks are investigating a covert unit set up at Sars when Gordhan headed the organisation.

NATIONAL NEWS - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says everts of the past few weeks have been a concern but processes are underway to put these matters to rest.He has been answering questions in Parliament and was asked about the impact of political infighting on investment.Ramaphosa says all have to be involved in moving the country forward.He says certain monopolies are also a problem.“This was also identified by the representative of the IMF. A few weeks ago, he said the role monopolies play in the South African economy impede growth and that should be the issue that we are focussing on.”Meanwhile, lawyers representing Pravin Gordhan say they are shocked that the Hawks did not have the courtesy to inform the finance minister that he is a suspect in their investigation.