New SAA board takes shape

Dudu Myeni
NATIONAL NEWS - The cabinet is today expected to announce that defiant board chairman of crisis-ridden state airline SAA, Dudu Myeni, will serve yet another term at its helm following deliberations yesterday.

The Times can exclusively reveal the 13 names of the possible board members that Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan submitted to a sitting of cabinet yesterday.

Chaired by Minister Susan Shabangu in the absence of President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, the cabinet will select 10 names, which will be sent to Zuma for ratification.

Several sources said the composition of the list indicated compromise from both Zuma and Gordhan.

The biggest compromise is the return of controversial chairman Myeni to the board.

A source who saw the list said Myeni had been nominated as chairman.

Former SAA chief financial officer Tryphosa Ramano is expected to be her deputy.

Another source said according to legislation, Myeni, who has been a director at SAA since 2009, could serve only three three-year terms in office.
 
14:05 (GMT+2), Thu, 01 September 2016
