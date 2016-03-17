Couple treats community to lavish wedding feast

In a grand display of community spirit, a young Northdale couple celebrated their wedding by inviting all the residents who lived on their road to their open-air wedding ceremony that was held on an open grass plot on the road.

And if that was not enough, the couple, Rodwin and Kimona Ramlingam, treated all those residents and other invited guests to a lavish reception ceremony at the Royal Showgrounds thereafter.



Making a statement to spread hope in the community, the Ramlingams splashed out Hollywood style with Kimona arriving in a horse-drawn carriage to the ceremony that was held in Appavoo Circle, with the couple embarking on a sunset helicopter tour of the city before they welcomed guests at their reception.



Motivated to make an extraordinary difference in their neighbourhood, Rodwin, 25, an IT company director, said he decided to have the wedding on the road where he lived because he was proud of his humble beginnings. He said he wanted to use their wedding as an example to uplift the community.



“We could have had our wedding at any exotic venue but I chose the road I live on because I am not ashamed of where I come from; and that I love and respect the people in our community. It was also to give hope to and motivate the youngsters in our community, that we can rise against the odds and succeed in life,” said Rodwin.