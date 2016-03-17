Man gryp 3-jarige dogtertjie

Stefnè Bornman (3) is Saterdag amper uit 'n kar gepluk in die parkeerarea voor die Tosca Sentrum.

NASIONALE NUUS - ’n Man met reuse mes het probeer om ’n driejarige dogtertjie uit ’n kar te gryp by ’n sakekompleks op Middelburg.

Me. Liza Bornman se dogtertjie is Saterdagaand amper uit hul motor gegryp voor die Tosca Sentrum in Kanonkop.



Mev. Bornman sê dat hulle gou winkel toe gery het om melk en brood te koop. Haar man, Stefan, het uitgeklim terwyl sy en haar dogtertjie in die kar gewag het.



Mev. Bornman sê dat sy onder die indruk was dat dit nuwe karwagte was wat die sentrum self aangestel het, toe sy ’n man met glimbaadjie sien.



Klein Stefné (3) het aan die bestuurderskant in die oop venster gaan sit toe haar pa uit is. Mev. Bornman sê dat sy bang was haar dogtertjie val uit en het haar een beentjie vasgehou, terwyl sy haar ander voetjie gekielie het in ’n poging om haar terug in die kar te kry.



’n Man het gebukkend langs die kar afgesluip tot reg onder haar dogtertjie.



Hy het Stefné aan die arms gegryp en begin ruk. Mev. Bornman kon haar kind terug in die kar in pluk, omdat sy haar nog aan haar beentjie vasgehou het. Toe die man sien hy gaan haar nie uit die kar kry nie, het hy die kind laat los en weggehardloop.



Mev. Bornman se dogtertjie het histeries gehuil.



Daar is later na die man gesoek en hy is vas aan die slaap langs ’n melkery gekry.