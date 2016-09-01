Molefe: Minister Gordhan is a man of great integrity

Pravin Gordhan.

While the opposition Democratic Alliance labelled the stand-off as all-out war, Eskom insisted it had nothing to hide and had no intention of not co-operating with the Treasury review.

NATIONAL NEWS - Eskom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Molefe says he has great respect for both the National Treasury and for Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.Molefe has distanced himself from statements made by Eskom in its clash with Treasury over its review of coal contracts with the Gupta-linked company, Tegeta.Eskom’s CEO along with the utility’s chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane, were questioned by Members of Parliament (MPs) when they and top executives appeared before Parliament’s public enterprises committee yesterday.They insisted Eskom’s dealings with the Gupta family were above board.