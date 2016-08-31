Translate to: 

Mantashe: We can’t go back to days of pencil test

Mantashe: We can’t go back to days of pencil test
ANC secretary Gwede Mantashe. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - The African National Congress (ANC) says that school rules preventing children from wearing their hair in natural styles show that society needs to work together to root out all forms of racism.

On Monday pupils at the Pretoria High School for Girls held a protest against rules they say prevent them from wearing their hair as they would like.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has intervened, telling the school to review its policies.

ANC secretary Gwede Mantashe says this issue reminds him of the pencil test that was used during apartheid.

"One's race was proven by pulling a pen through your hair. We can’t go through that again. If a young child wants to have braids, let that child have the braids."

Meanwhile, the department of Basic Education has said s it’s concerned by the recent allegations of racist practices at several schools around the country, and added that while it believes that most of the codes of conduct at South Africa’s schools comply with the Constitution, it’s picked up the policies are implemented wrong in many cases.

The department is in the process of reviewing legislation that governs all of South Africa’s schools, to ensure that no child is discriminated against in the classroom.

At the same time, the Gauteng MEC for education has ordered that all schools in the province be investigated for racism.
 
11:37 (GMT+2), Wed, 31 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 68%
No
George Herald 12%
I don't care
George Herald 20%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
Yster500
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 33 and 50.
anGentleman
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up