National Assembly to vote on Mkhwebane appointment

Busisiwe Mkhwebane

The committee’s report will be debated by the National Assembly next Wednesday.

NATIONAL NEWS - The National Assembly will vote next week on whether Busisiwe Mkhwebane should become the next Public Protector.The committee tasked with finding a successor to Thuli Madonsela yesterday finalised its report to the House, recommending that Mkhwebane take over the reins from Thuli Madonsela.The Democratic Alliance is the only party not in favour of Mkhwebane and has reserved its position.Committee chairperson Makhosi Khoza has overseen the process since the search began in May, allowing for unprecedented transparency and public scrutiny of every candidate.“We are very delighted that we were able to meet the deadline given by Parliament. Parliament expected us to return with the report before the 31st and today is the 30th.”