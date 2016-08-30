Sotheby’s Realty CEO granted R100,000 bail

Sotheby's Realtor CEO Jason Rohde. Image: twitter.com

The defence says surety of his immovable property will also be filed at court by 14 September.

NATIONAL NEWS - Sotheby's Realtor CEO Jason Rohde, who is accused of murdering his wife at an upmarket Stellenbosch estate, has been granted R100,000 bail.Rohde was released on bail on the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court today.His wife Susan’s body was found at the couple’s hotel room at the Spier Wine Estate late last month.The State decided not to oppose bail for Jason.It says it has conducted its investigations into the murder accused’s financial circumstances and it is satisfied it has obtained all the relevant information.Jason will have to hand over his travel documents and State prosecutor Carine Teunissen requested he not be allowed to apply for new travel documents.The real estate tycoon will also have to come up with R1 million surety that will be forfeited if he violates the conditions of his bail or flees proceedings.