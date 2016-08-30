Translate to: 

Sotheby’s Realty CEO granted R100,000 bail

Sotheby’s Realty CEO granted R100,000 bail
Sotheby's Realtor CEO Jason Rohde. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - Sotheby's Realtor CEO Jason Rohde, who is accused of murdering his wife at an upmarket Stellenbosch estate, has been granted R100,000 bail.

Rohde was released on bail on the Stellenbosch Magistrates Court today.

His wife Susan’s body was found at the couple’s hotel room at the Spier Wine Estate late last month.

The State decided not to oppose bail for Jason.

It says it has conducted its investigations into the murder accused’s financial circumstances and it is satisfied it has obtained all the relevant information.

Jason will have to hand over his travel documents and State prosecutor Carine Teunissen requested he not be allowed to apply for new travel documents.

The real estate tycoon will also have to come up with R1 million surety that will be forfeited if he violates the conditions of his bail or flees proceedings.

The defence says surety of his immovable property will also be filed at court by 14 September.
 
16:04 (GMT+2), Tue, 30 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 72%
No
George Herald 9%
I don't care
George Herald 19%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
merino75
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 28 and 54.
JFRoss77
I'm a 39 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 41.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up