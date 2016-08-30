Mugabe’s govt vows to end anti-government protests

As Zimbabwe braces for a national shutdown tomorrow, President Robert Mugabe’s government says anti-government protests are nonsense and it won’t tolerate any more of them.
Tensions are rising ahead of another protest march planned for this Friday.
President Mugabe’s spokesman has invited would-be protesters to test the authority of the state.
George Charamba has told state TV that protesters have now crossed a line and the full might of the state will be visited upon them.
The threat comes after ruling party youths vowed to join the police in curbing anti-government demonstrations.
Opposition parties plan to march through Harare on Friday after last week’s march was broken up by police.
Unrest is growing amid economic hardships and protest movement Tajamuka has called for a national job stay-away and shutdown tomorrow.
15:23 (GMT+2), Tue, 30 August 2016
