Mugabe’s govt vows to end anti-government protests

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - As Zimbabwe braces for a national shutdown tomorrow, President Robert Mugabe’s government says anti-government protests are nonsense and it won’t tolerate any more of them.Tensions are rising ahead of another protest march planned for this Friday.President Mugabe’s spokesman has invited would-be protesters to test the authority of the state.George Charamba has told state TV that protesters have now crossed a line and the full might of the state will be visited upon them.The threat comes after ruling party youths vowed to join the police in curbing anti-government demonstrations.Opposition parties plan to march through Harare on Friday after last week’s march was broken up by police.