Ain’t no stopping 77-year-old graduate

Minne Mottie
NATIONAL NEWS - Age is nothing but a number for graduate Minne Mottie who just completed her Diploma in Theology and is now studying towards her degree at the ripe age of 77-years-old.
The Wentworth granny is being praised by the community for defying the odds to not only complete her diploma but also her matric this year.
A single mother of five, Mottie sent all her children to college and watched as they completed their degrees in medicine, engineering and theology. “It was a dream for me to study. Now that my children have succeeded, it is my turn. I started by completing my matric, afterwards I enrolled in a Bible college where I got my certificate in theology, and now my diploma,” said the graduate.
Not stopping there, the 77-year-old has now set her sights on attaining a degree and one day “if God allows”, her doctorate in theology.
15:16 (GMT+2), Tue, 30 August 2016
