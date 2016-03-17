Ain’t no stopping 77-year-old graduate

Minne Mottie

Not stopping there, the 77-year-old has now set her sights on attaining a degree and one day “if God allows”, her doctorate in theology.

NATIONAL NEWS - Age is nothing but a number for graduate Minne Mottie who just completed her Diploma in Theology and is now studying towards her degree at the ripe age of 77-years-old.The Wentworth granny is being praised by the community for defying the odds to not only complete her diploma but also her matric this year.A single mother of five, Mottie sent all her children to college and watched as they completed their degrees in medicine, engineering and theology. “It was a dream for me to study. Now that my children have succeeded, it is my turn. I started by completing my matric, afterwards I enrolled in a Bible college where I got my certificate in theology, and now my diploma,” said the graduate.