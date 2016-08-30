Protest outside Pretoria High School for Girls

Pretoria High School for Girls. Image: commons.wikimedia.org

NATIONAL NEWS - Pupils and parents have gathered outside the Pretoria High School for Girls protesting against discriminatory policies.The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has mobilised pupils from schools across Tshwane to hand over a memorandum of demands to the Gauteng Education Department.Yesterday, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi held meetings with pupils, parents and the school scrapping the policy on hair.The department has also proposed the Code of Conduct be reviewed.The demonstrators are expected to hand over a memorandum to a delegation from Lesufi’s office this afternoon.Cosas says it wants Lesufi to apply the remedial action proposed at Pretoria High School for Girls to all schools in the province.Spokesperson Sizwe Ntsiane says the issue of racism should be dealt with collectively.Meanwhile, pupils at the school have been barred from leaving the premises.