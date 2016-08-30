Lynne Brown fears treasury spat could affect Eskom credit rating

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown. Image: twitter.com

“There is an investigation now and we will know for all coal mines if any money has been paid out. Eskom has told me that they’ve run the process as with all other processes. They checked the SABS-approved coal, all of that has happened.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown says she is concerned that the public row between National Treasury and Eskom could lead to the utility being downgraded by credit rating agencies.The Finance Ministry says its efforts to get information from Eskom, as part of its probe into coal contracts with Tegeta, have been met with resistance - claims the utility denies.Brown says there's no proof that coal supplied by the Guptas-owned company is sub-standard, or that Eskom paid Tegeta in advance.But she says she has asked Eskom to hand over the documents to Treasury today.