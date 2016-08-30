Eskom ordered to hand over documents in contracts probe

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown

"I’ve asked Eskom to release the 178-page document to Treasury so that we could put this matter to bed."

NATIONAL NEWS - Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown says she's asked Eskom to hand over documents related to a coal contract with Gupta-owned company Tegeta to the National Treasury today.The finance ministry says its efforts to get this information had been met with resistance.Eskom has previously denied claims that proper procedures weren't followed when signing this contract with Tegeta.Brown says she doesn't know if payments were made in advance but has asked Eskom to hand over all documents.