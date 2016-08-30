Van Rooyen accuses Gordhan of dragging out Hawks probe

Des van Rooyen

NATIONAL NEWS - MK Military Veterans Association treasurer Des van Rooyen has accused Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan of drawing out the Hawks' South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigation and says he's putting the country's economy at risk.Yesterday, the association held a briefing about the spat between Treasury and the Hawks, criticising Gordhan’s decision not to present himself at the unit's Pretoria headquarters last week.The unit has identified the minister and three other Sars officials as suspects into an investigation into a controversial unit at the revenue service.