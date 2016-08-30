SAA says it can meet its financial obligations

South African Airways (SAA) says it is able to meet its financial obligations and it’s not looking for more money from government.

South African Airways (SAA) says it is able to meet its financial obligations and it's not looking for more money from government.Yesterday, it emerged the airline had placed a notice in a newspaper asking for R16 billion in financing.But the airline says it's actually asking for help to re-structure its current debt and won't ask government for another loan guarantee.SAA's Tlali Tlali says the airline is not about to go bust."We're able to meet our financial obligations as and when they become due and payable and that should give a level of comfort to our customers."