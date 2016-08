Girls break down as they describe how they’re treated at school

NATIONAL NEWS - There have been emotional scenes at the Pretoria High School for Girls this afternoon where black pupils have spoken out about how they’ve been victimised and discriminated against.They have accused the school of forcing them to straighten their hair because Afro styles are deemed inappropriate and untidy.Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is currently visiting the school.

Girls at the school, who are mostly wearing their natural hair, with dreadlocks and Afros, have broken down while telling Lesufi about how they’ve been treated.“I’ve been told that my Afro is untidy, not natural and that is a dirty mess.”The MEC says he’s disappointed by the manner in which these young girls have been hurt in the classroom.“From what you have told me now, I’m sorry that under the education system I’m leading you are going through this pain. I’m truly sorry.”The school says it has been unaware of these elevations and will investigate before taking any action.