Water Department working on alternatives to ensure water supply

Water and Sanitation’s Sputnik Ratau says: "If we’re to receive early summer rains or mid-to-late spring rains that can be able to assist us in terms of water availability so that it can be able to assist our rivers with dam levels."

NATIONAL NEWS - The Water and Sanitation Department says it is working on alternatives to ensure South Africans are not heavily affected by water restrictions.This follows an announcement about the low dam levels in the country caused by the ongoing drought.The department is looking at using underground water and desalination plants in certain areas.