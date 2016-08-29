Translate to: 

Nzimande warns ANC over factionalism

Nzimande warns ANC over factionalism
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. Image: twitter.com
NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says if African National Congress (ANC) leaders are unable to deal with factionalism they should be prepared for the party’s downfall.

The SACP held a central committee meeting in Kempton Park at the weekend where it called on leaders to speak out publically against factionalism.

SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande says factionalism will be the cause of the ANC’s downfall.

"I can tell you, if we can’t find an answer to it we must begin to kiss our movement goodbye."

The party’s Solly Mapaila says ANC leaders need to take a firmer stance against divisions.

"None of the ANC officials has condemned the Premier League openly and to stop them from being a faction in the ANC."

The SACP says the ANC has endured tough times before and must not fail to find a solution to disunity within its ranks.
 
SACP won’t ask Zuma to step down

The SACP’s deputy Secretary General Jeremy Cronin said the organisation cannot call for President Jacob Zuma to step down as that decision is ultimately up to the ANC.

The SACP said calls by the ANC Youth League to have an early elective conference were informed by internal factionalism and has instead suggested a consultative gathering to work on relations in the alliance.

Cronin says one of the lessons they learnt in 2007, ahead of Polokwane, where former president Thabo Mbeki stepped down, is not to get too involved in the politics. 
 
11:56 (GMT+2), Mon, 29 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 77%
No
George Herald 7%
I don't care
George Herald 16%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
MrMarch
I'm a 40 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 27 and 38.
BULLTERRIERS
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up