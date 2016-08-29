Nzimande warns ANC over factionalism

SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande. Image: twitter.com

The SACP says the ANC has endured tough times before and must not fail to find a solution to disunity within its ranks.

SACP won’t ask Zuma to step down



The SACP’s deputy Secretary General Jeremy Cronin said the organisation cannot call for President Jacob Zuma to step down as that decision is ultimately up to the ANC.



The SACP said calls by the ANC Youth League to have an early elective conference were informed by internal factionalism and has instead suggested a consultative gathering to work on relations in the alliance.



Cronin says one of the lessons they learnt in 2007, ahead of Polokwane, where former president Thabo Mbeki stepped down, is not to get too involved in the politics.

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says if African National Congress (ANC) leaders are unable to deal with factionalism they should be prepared for the party’s downfall.The SACP held a central committee meeting in Kempton Park at the weekend where it called on leaders to speak out publically against factionalism.SACP General Secretary Blade Nzimande says factionalism will be the cause of the ANC’s downfall."I can tell you, if we can’t find an answer to it we must begin to kiss our movement goodbye."The party’s Solly Mapaila says ANC leaders need to take a firmer stance against divisions."None of the ANC officials has condemned the Premier League openly and to stop them from being a faction in the ANC."