Pretoria Girls High School.

He had received complaints about the hair policy‚ allegations that pupils in groups of two or more were being stopped and asked questions – after an earlier protest by pupils – and was told that teachers prevented pupils from speaking African languages.

Pretoria Girls High School is facing a furious backlash after allegedly instructing black school pupils to straighten their hair.Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is due to visit the school on Monday to address the controversy as more than 4500 people signed a petition calling for his intervention.#StopRacismAtPretoriaGirlsHigh was trending on social media on Monday. Videos and photographs of pupils protesting at the school‚ one of the pupils sporting an afro‚ went viral over the weekend.Lesufi was inundated with requests on social media to investigate various allegations against the school and voiced his concern over police being summoned to the school when pupils protested about the hair policy.Lesufi told PowerFM on Monday that pupils were writing examinations and he had decided to intervene swiftly after seeing the petition.