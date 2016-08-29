SACP can't call for Zuma to step down, says Cronin

President Jacob Zuma.

Meanwhile, the SACP said if the ANC doesn’t take quick action to fix internal issues, public support is likely to decline at an accelerated pace.

NATIONAL NEWS - The South African Communist Party (SACP)’s deputy Secretary General Jeremy Cronin says the organisation cannot call for President Jacob Zuma to step down as that decision is ultimately up to the African National Congress (ANC).The party held its central committee meeting in Kempton Park this weekend where it sent a strong message to the ANC to address its waning public support or prepare for the death of the organisation.The SACP says calls by the ANC Youth League to have an early elective conference were informed by internal factionalism and has instead suggested a consultative gathering to work on relations in the alliance.Cronin says one of the lessons they learnt in 2007, ahead of Polokwane, where former president Thabo Mbeki stepped down, is not to get too involved in the politics."I think one of the mistakes that the party made that in 2007 is that we got too embroiled as the party in the party politics of the ANC and I think that’s one of the lessons that we need to learn as the Communist Party."Obviously the majority of us are also ANC and we’ve every right as ANC members to contribute to internal discussions within the ANC."