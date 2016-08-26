"Rate hiking cycle not over yet"

Generic image

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa’s rate hiking cycle is not yet over as inflation remained elevated and sharp moves in the rand currency were affecting prices, the central bank’s deputy governor Daniel Mminele said on Friday.Mminele said while the bank recognised the rand’s recent recovery, it was also aware that the trend could be easily reversed and lead to second round effects of food inflation and higher wage demands.He said although headline inflation currently stands at 6.0 percent, on the upper end of the central bank’s target range of between 3 to 6 percent, the bank expected it to remain above the target until the middle of 2017.