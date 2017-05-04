Translate to: 

Ways to cut electricity consumption

Ways to cut electricity consumption
NATIONAL NEWS - Many cost-conscious consumers who have converted to prepaid electricity to cut their energy bills, are still spending excessively in winter.
 
This year, the national energy regulator has approved a 2.2% average price increase which was implemented on 1 April for Eskom direct customers and it will be effective from 1 July for municipalities.
 
Because people tend to use more electricity during winter and because of the increased tariffs, Eunice Sibiya, head of Consumer Education at FNB, shares six tips on how consumers can lower their electricity bills this winter:
 
• Lighting – always use energy efficient lights and avoid switching on lights in rooms that you aren't using at night.
 
• Gas – consumers that use gas heaters and stoves can reduce their electricity bills substantially in winter. Although converting to gas may require a large investment initially, consumers will save in the long term.
 
• Geyser – the bulk of electricity in most households is consumed by geysers, especially in winter when it is much colder. Installing a geyser timer to manage consumption during peak times can help consumers to save.
 
• Refrigerator – old freezers generally use more electricity than new ones as they work harder to maintain a cool temperature. Consider servicing or replacing your old fridge to save on electricity costs.
 
• Appliances on standby mode – appliances that are not completely switched off and remain on standby mode such as a TV, hi-fi, decoder and microwave, collectively consume much electricity.
 
• Pool – cover your pool in winter when you are not using it, as pool pumps and filters use much electricity to keep it clean.
 
"With electricity costs continuing to increase, it has become imperative for consumers to continuously look for practical ways to reduce their consumption. Any form of saving can go a long way in helping everyone cope in these tough times," concludes Sibiya.
 
14:00 (GMT+2), Thu, 18 May 2017
