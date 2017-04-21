What is Fifths disease?

A child with Fifths disease.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Parvovirus B19 causes fifth disease. It often results in a red rash on the arms, legs, and cheeks. For this reason, it's also known as "slapped cheek disease".

The virus tends to spread through saliva and respiratory secretions among children who are in elementary school. It's most prevalent in the winter and spring, but it can spread at any time and among people of any age.

Many adults have antibodies that prevent them from developing fifth disease because of previous exposure during childhood. However, when people do become infected as adults, the symptoms can be severe. If you get fifth disease while pregnant, there are serious risks, including life-threatening anaemia, for your unborn baby.

For children with healthy immune systems, fifth disease is a common, mild illness that rarely presents lasting consequences.

headache

fatigue

low-grade fever

sore throat

nausea

After a few days of having these symptoms, most young people develop a red rash that first appears on the cheeks. The rash often spreads to the arms, legs, and trunk of the body within a few days.

The rash may last for weeks, but usually by the time you see it you're no longer contagious.

The rash is more likely to appear in children than in adults with fifth disease. In fact, the main symptom adults usually experience is joint pain.

The joint pain can last for several weeks and is usually most prominent in the wrists, ankles, and knees.

Since fifth disease usually spreads from one person to another through airborne secretions, you should try to minimize contact with people who are sneezing, coughing, or blowing their noses.

Washing your hands frequently can also help reduce the chances of contracting fifth disease.

For a person with an intact immune system, once you've contracted this virus, you are considered immune for life.

Source: Healthline

