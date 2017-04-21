Breakfast muffins for mom this Mother’s Day

Delicious muffins for Mother's Day.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Mother’s Day is this Sunday.

Make sure that she knows you are grateful for everything she does for you by baking these delicious, healthy and easy to make muffins from Pouyoukas.

Serve warm with a cup of tea or coffee in bed.

Preheat oven to 180°C and spray a 12 hole muffin tin with non-stick spray.

In a separate bowl, combine all the remaining dry ingredients.

Spoon the mixture equally throughout the tin and sprinkle with extra oats and seeds.

Remove from oven and transfer to wire rack.

Allow to cool.

200 g nutty wheat flour50 g Pouyoukas whole rolled oats plus extra for sprinkling2 large eggs150 ml plain fat-free yogurt100 g applesauce or puréed pie apples1 ripe banana mashed5 tbs (75 ml) honey1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla essence1½ tsp (7.5 ml) baking powder1½ tsp (7.5 ml) bicarbonate of soda1½ tsp (7.5 ml) cinnamon2 tbs (30 ml) Pouyoukas omega seed mix plus extra for sprinklingCombine yoghurt, apple sauce, mashed banana, honey and vanilla.Add the wet to dry ingredients and mix until smooth (do not over-mix as this will cause the muffins to be heavy).Bake for 25-30 minutes until well risen and golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.