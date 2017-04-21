Breakfast muffins for mom this Mother’s Day

Delicious muffins for Mother's Day.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Mother’s Day is this Sunday.
Make sure that she knows you are grateful for everything she does for you by baking these delicious, healthy and easy to make muffins from Pouyoukas.
Serve warm with a cup of tea or coffee in bed.Breakfast muffins
Ingredients
200 g nutty wheat flour
50 g Pouyoukas whole rolled oats plus extra for sprinkling
2 large eggs
150 ml plain fat-free yogurt
100 g applesauce or puréed pie apples
1 ripe banana mashed
5 tbs (75 ml) honey
1 tsp (5 ml) vanilla essence
1½ tsp (7.5 ml) baking powder
1½ tsp (7.5 ml) bicarbonate of soda
1½ tsp (7.5 ml) cinnamon
2 tbs (30 ml) Pouyoukas omega seed mix plus extra for sprinklingMethod
Preheat oven to 180°C and spray a 12 hole muffin tin with non-stick spray.
Combine yoghurt, apple sauce, mashed banana, honey and vanilla.
In a separate bowl, combine all the remaining dry ingredients.
Add the wet to dry ingredients and mix until smooth (do not over-mix as this will cause the muffins to be heavy).
Spoon the mixture equally throughout the tin and sprinkle with extra oats and seeds.
Bake for 25-30 minutes until well risen and golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.
Remove from oven and transfer to wire rack.
Allow to cool.
