Meningitis in children – what you need to know

A stiff neck

Vomiting and/or diarrhoea

A high fever

Lethargy

Headaches

Seizures

Loss of appetite

Sensitivity to light

A rash

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Meningitis mostly affects children under five and teens between 15 and 19 years old.Every year, more than a million people worldwide are affected by this potentially fatal disease, but do you know that it mostly affects children under five and adolescents between 15 and 19 years old?Meningitis can have some serious long-term damaging effects, such as seizures, brain damage, deafness and learning difficulties, according to Professor Robert Booy, from the CoMO Scientific Advisory Group. This is because the brain is one of the most important and delicate organs in the human body, so any potential threat – for example in the form of swelling caused by an injury or infection – can result in permanent problems.Although this information could be frightening and overwhelming for any parent, the good news is, there are sure-fire ways to identify, prevent and treat meningitis. Therefore, if your child contracts the infection, the first step is to stay calm and take action fast.Viral meningitis is the more common, less serious form of the infection, and it usually clears up on its own in seven to 10 days, explains paediatrician Dr Amanda Cohn from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. However, bacterial meningitis is much more serious and can be fatal if not treated quickly.Most cases of bacterial meningitis are caused by bacteria known as meningococcus, pneumococcus, and haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), says the CoMO.Other bacteria that can cause meningitis include e.coli, group B strep and tuberculosis. However, research from the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, suggests that because more parents are vaccinating their children, Hib meningitis is now rare and there’s been a reduction in the incidence of pneumococcal meningitis, too.Although general symptoms can be similar to the flu, it’s important to take your child to the doctor immediately if she presents these signs:

