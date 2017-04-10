Try some traditional chakalaka with your Freedom Day braai

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Whatever you are planning for Freedom Day, a braai with family and friends will probably feature.

Try this delicious chakalaka recipe to spice up your pap.

Ingredients:

• 3 tbsps oil

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1 carrot, grated

• 2 hot chillies, chopped

• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

• 1-2 tbsp curry powder, depending on your taste

• 3 tomatoes, grated

•1 x 420g can baked beans in tomato sauce

• Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion, carrot, chillies, garlic and curry powder for about 5 minutes or until onion is soft, stirring frequently.



Stir in the tomatoes and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 5 minutes.



Stir in the baked beans, season and stir to heat through.

Serve hot or cold.

