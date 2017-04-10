Try some traditional chakalaka with your Freedom Day braai

Chakalaka.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Whatever you are planning for Freedom Day, a braai with family and friends will probably feature.
Try this delicious chakalaka recipe to spice up your pap.
Ingredients:
• 3 tbsps oil
• 1 onion, chopped
• 1 carrot, grated
• 2 hot chillies, chopped
• 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
• 1-2 tbsp curry powder, depending on your taste
• 3 tomatoes, grated
•1 x 420g can baked beans in tomato sauce
• Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion, carrot, chillies, garlic and curry powder for about 5 minutes or until onion is soft, stirring frequently.
Stir in the tomatoes and bring to the boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 5 minutes.
Stir in the baked beans, season and stir to heat through.
Serve hot or cold.
