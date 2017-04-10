Risk factors for breast cancer, symptoms, signs to note

Generic image.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - The following are known risk factors for breast cancer in women:

Sex - just being a woman is the biggest risk factor for developing breast cancer.

Age - as with many other diseases, one's risk of breast cancer goes up as you get older. About two out of three invasive breast cancers are found in women 55 or older.

Family history - women with close relatives who have been diagnosed with breast cancer have a higher risk of developing the disease. If one has had one first-degree female relative (sister, mother, daughter) diagnosed with breast cancer, one's risk is doubled.

Genetics - about 5% to 10% of breast cancers are thought to be hereditary, caused by abnormal genes passed from parent to child. Certain gene mutations that increase the risk of breast cancer can be passed from parents to children.

Personal history of breast cancer - if one has been diagnosed with breast cancer, one has a 3 to 4 times increased risk to develop a new cancer in the other breast or a different part of the same breast. This risk is different from the risk of original cancer coming back (called risk of recurrence).

Certain breast changes - if one has been diagnosed with certain benign (non-cancer) breast conditions, one may have a higher risk of breast cancer.

Race or ethnicity – It is said that white women are slightly more likely to develop breast cancer than African-American, Hispanic, and Asian women

Pregnancy history - women who haven't had a full-term pregnancy or have their first child after age 30 have a higher risk of breast cancer compared to women who gave birth before age 30.

Breastfeeding history - breastfeeding can lower breast cancer risk, especially if a woman breastfeeds for longer than 1 year

Menstrual history - women who started menstruating (having periods) younger than age 12 have a higher risk of breast cancer later in life. The same is true for women who go through menopause when they are older than 55.

Using HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) - current or recent past users of HRT have a higher risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Drinking alcohol - research consistently shows that drinking alcoholic beverages - beer, wine, and liquor - increases a woman's risk of hormone-receptor-positive breast cancer

Lack of exercise - research shows a link between exercising regularly at a moderate or intense level for 4 to 7 hours per week and a lower risk of breast cancer.

Smoking - smoking causes a number of diseases and is linked to a higher risk of breast cancer in younger, premenopausal women. Research also has shown that there may be link between very heavy second-hand smoke exposure and breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women.

Low Vitamin D levels - research suggests that women with low levels of vitamin D have a higher risk of breast cancer

Exposure to chemical in cosmetics and other personal care products - research strongly suggests that at certain exposure levels, some of the chemicals in cosmetics and other personal care products may contribute to the development of cancer in people.

Exposure to chemicals in food – there is a real concern that pesticides, antibiotics, and hormones used on crops and livestock may cause health problems in people, including an increase in breast cancer risk.

Symptoms and signs of breast cancer in women

• Skin of the breast, areola, or nipple that becomes scaly, red, or swollen or may have ridges or pitting resembling the skin of an orange

These signs do not necessarily mean cancer. Inverted nipples, blood stained nipple discharge or a rash can all be due to other medical conditions.

In the event of any changes to what is normal, one should see a health professional.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

Being overweight - overweight and obese women have a higher risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer.Having dense breasts - research has shown that dense breasts can be 6 times more likely to develop cancerEating unhealthy food - diet is thought to be at least partly responsible for about 30% to 40% of all cancers.• A lump or thickening in an area of the breast• A change in the shape of the nipple, particularly if it turns in, sinks into the breast, or has an irregular shape• A blood stained discharge from the nipple• A rash on a nipple or surrounding area• A swelling or lump in the armpit• Nipple tenderness or a lump or thickening in or near the breast or underarm area• A change in the skin texture or an enlargement of pores in the skin of the breast (some describe this as similar to an orange peel's texture)• Any unexplained change in the size or shape of the breast• Dimpling anywhere on the breast• Unexplained swelling of the breast (especially if on one side only)• Unexplained shrinkage of the breast (especially if on one side only)• Recent asymmetry of the breasts (Although it is common for women to have one breast that is slightly larger than the other, if the onset of asymmetry is recent, it should be checked.)• Nipple that is turned slightly inward or inverted