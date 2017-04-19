Today is National Garlic Day

Translate to: 

19 April is National Garlic Day.
NATIONAL NEWS - 19 April is National Garlic Day, which is observed annually.

The stinking rose (as garlic is also known) is a member of the lily family. Other members of this family include onions, leeks and shallots.

Garlic originated in Asia over 7 000 years ago and is used in a variety of cuisines, but it is also used for medicinal purposes to treat certain ailments. It is considered a herbal remedy for colds and it has even been suggested that it aids in reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Modern science has proved garlic’s antibiotic properties.

Myth and superstition reek of garlic – from warding off vampires, witches, werewolves, demons and other evils to Greek midwives keeping evil spirits away with it. Folklore also tells us that garlic grew from Satan’s left footprint when he left the Garden of Eden. It is also said that, by eating the garlic bulb, Roman soldiers were filled with courage.

We all know that our dreams often have meaning, and dreaming of garlic is no different. Should you dream about garlic in the house, it means you will have good luck (supposedly), but if you dream about eating garlic (perhaps in a pesto sauce), there might be hidden secrets. The good news is, there are over 300 garlic variants in the world to fill your dreams!

Gilroy in California is known as the Garlic Capital of the world and Will Rogers was once quoted as saying, “It is the only place in America where you can marinate a steak just by hanging it out on a clothes line.”

Celebrate National Garlic Day by cooking a terrific meal with garlic and inviting your friends and family to join you. You can also attend one of the many garlic festivals held around the world.
 
11:55 (GMT+2), Wed, 19 April 2017
