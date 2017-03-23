To carb or not to carb

Excess insulin also blocks the hormone 'leptin' which affects your brain's ability to register when you are full. By reducing your carbohydrate intake, your insulin and blood sugar levels become more controlled and stabilised. This does not mean, however, that you should cut carbohydrates out completely when embarking on a weight loss plan.

Unrefined carbohydrates provide you with energy, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, as well as boost mood-regulating, stress-reducing chemicals in the brain, while a diet consisting only of high-protein, fatty foods may make you feel irritable and tired.

Eating the right kinds of carbohydrates is essential in a sustainable weight-loss program and these include fruits, vegetables, legumes and a small amount of unrefined, high-fibre wholegrains. Reducing your intake of free sugars to less than six teaspoons per day should be the major focal point in any weight loss strategy.

Be aware of the amount of sugar you add to your foods, the amount already added to cereals, beverages, and processed foods, and the amount naturally occurring in foods such as honey, syrups, fruit juices and fruit juice concentrates. Remember that 5g sugar equals roughly one teaspoon of sugar.

So for example, when reading a food label (per serving), and it states that the item contains 20g carbohydrate (of which 15g are sugars), this means that one serving of that food item contains up to three teaspoons of natural or added sugar.

Article by Dr Androulla Philippou

When you eat foods containing carbohydrates, your blood sugar levels increase and insulin is released to allow the body to turn this blood sugar into the energy you need to function. Excess carbohydrate intake results in excess insulin release, and excess insulin may start turning the extra carbohydrate calories into fat which is stored in an unlimited supply of fat cells.