Is evening eating destroying your weight loss efforts?

Avoid mindless eating. Photo:wrestlingaddictedmommy.com

LIFESTYLE NEWS - For most people, the evening is 'down-time' used to relax, watch television, and unwind from the stresses of the day.

Whether you're winding down or checking off your to-do list, unconscious or mindless eating can accompany your routine and can result in a massive calorie intake. You can easily devour a bag of chips or a sleeve of cookies when your mind is somewhere else.

Skipping meals and becoming overly hungry by evening can lead to nighttime binge eating. At the Dr Rossouw Weight loss plan, nighttime binge eating is a very common problem for most patients suffering from obesity. Studies have shown that when people ate three meals a day, only 13% binged. When people skipped breakfast, 24% binged and when people skipped breakfast and lunch, 60% binged.

In general, people who spread their meals throughout the day seem to be better able to control their eating. They are less likely to feel hungry and less likely to overeat. So by eating a well-balanced, healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner and planning NON-processed snacks in between, you can help yourself lose weight and maintain better control of your eating throughout the day and night.

• Don't eat mindlessly! Eat all meals and snacks at the dining room table or switch off the TV when sitting down to eat, keeping all of your attention on the food you're enjoying

• Get 7-8 hours of sleep nightly

• Have a low-calorie beverage (diet soda, flavored water, etc.) in the evening

• Maintain a regular bed and wake time schedule, even on the weekend

• Exercise regularly - 3 to 5 days a week

• Avoid caffeine and alcohol close to bedtime; avoid nicotine altogether

If you suffer from binge eating and you have difficulty implementing structure and healthy lifestyle habits, it may be time to seek professional help. Seek a reputable plan that suits your lifestyle, do what it takes and reap the rewards a healthy body and lifestyle brings.

Contact Julie at the Dr Rossouw Lifestyle plan on 082 720 4938.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

• Finish eating at least two to three hours before your regular bedtime