Smoking a major cause of bladder cancer

Someone smoking. Photo: Generic.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Smoking is a major contributor to bladder cancer, says Dr Hugo van der Merwe, leading South African urologist from The Urology Hospital in Pretoria.
 
This is confirmed by Cancer.org, which states that smokers are at least three times more likely to get bladder cancer than non-smokers and that smoking causes about half of all bladder cancers in both men and women.
 
According to Van der Merwe, smoking is a major risk factor of bladder cancer because toxins from cigarettes accumulating in the urine may damage the bladder lining, contributing to the disease. He advises the public to consult a urologist at the first sign of blood in the urine.
 
"This is often diagnosed as an infection, but I urge the public to immediately see a urologist because early detection is vital," he says.
 
"Bladder cancer is relatively common but most types are benign and easily treatable. There is, however, a certain sub-group of bladder cancers - about 20% - which are much more aggressive and which require radical therapy, and often a combination of chemotherapy and surgery."
 
The Urology Hospital, the first institution in South Africa to acquire a robotic surgical system, now uses robotic surgery in bladder cancer treatment. This has resulted in a far less invasive procedure, a reduction in morbidity and enhanced recovery compared to open surgery.
 
Van der Merwe says a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle play a major role in reducing the risk of bladder cancer. Those who work with leather, petroleum, and printing materials face an increased risk due to the chemicals used in these industries.
 
Once treated, bladder cancer can sometimes recur, requiring frequent follow-up examinations.
 
16:00 (GMT+2), Tue, 14 March 2017
