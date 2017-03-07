How a desk job affects your waist and heart

Generic image.

Furthermore, bad cholesterol (LDL) increases and good cholesterol (HDL) decreases with each additional hour of sitting from five hours a day.

Comparing active jobs with desk jobs

Dr Tigbe kitted out 111 healthy Glaswegian postal workers with activity monitors for seven days - 55 were office workers and 56 delivered post for a living.



The study revealed that those who had desk jobs had a bigger waist circumference - 97 cm compared to 94 cm - and approximately one BMI unit difference. They also had a higher risk of cardiovascular disease - 2.2% compared to 1.6% over ten years.



"Longer time spent in sedentary posture is significantly associated with larger waist circumference, higher triglycerides (fat in the blood) and lower HDL cholesterol, all adding up to worse risk of heart disease,” says Dr Tigbe.

