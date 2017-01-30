Translate to: 

5 important medicinal properties of garlic

5 important medicinal properties of garlic
High doses of garlic appear to improve blood pressure. In some cases, supplementation can be as effective as regular medications.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - The ancient Greek physician Hippocrates prescribed garlic to treat a variety of medical conditions. Many of these health benefits – from blood pressure to Alzheimer’s – have been confirmed by modern science.
 
The medicinal use of garlic was well documented by all the major civilisations including the Egyptian, Babylonian, Greek, Roman, Chinese and Indian.

Amazing allicin is the magic ingredient 
Garlic contains a compound called allicin, which has potent medicinal properties. Allicen is produced by chopping or crushing garlic which stimulates the enzymatic process that converts the phytonutrient alliin into allicin, a compound to which many of garlic’s health benefits are attributed.

In order to allow for maximal allicin production, wait at least five minutes before eating or cooking the garlic.

It boosts the immune system and fights the common cold
Garlic is very rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B6 and Manganese. It also contains trace amounts of various other nutrients.

Studies have found that a high dose of garlic extract (2.56 grams per day) can reduce the number of days sick with cold or flu by 60 percent. 
 
Garlic can reduce blood pressure 
High doses of garlic appear to improve blood pressure. In some cases, supplementation can be as effective as regular medications. The amount of allicin needed for this is equivalent to about four cloves of garlic per day.

Garlic lowers LDL cholesterol levels
Garlic supplementation seems to reduce total and LDL cholesterol, particularly in those who have high cholesterol. HDL cholesterol and triglycerides do not seem to be affected.

The antioxidants in garlic may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease and dementia
Oxidative damage from free radicals contributes to the aging process. Garlic contains antioxidants that protect against cell damage and ageing. It contains antioxidants that support the body’s protective mechanisms against oxidative damage.

The combined effects of reducing cholesterol and blood pressure, as well as the antioxidant properties of garlic, may help prevent brain diseases like Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Garlic as a performance enhancer
  • Garlic was one of the earliest performance enhancing substances.
  • It was traditionally used in ancient cultures to reduce fatigue and enhance the work capacity of slaves.
  • It was fed to Olympic athletes in ancient Greece.
  • Garlic can improve physical performance in people with heart disease. Benefits in healthy people are not yet conclusive.


Garlic was one of the earliest performance enhancing substances. 

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
12:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 24 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Finance minister Pravin Gordan says they considered a VAT increase for the 2017 budget, but that an increase should be fine-tuned so that poor people do not have to pay more. Are you willing to pay increased VAT on so-called ‘sin-items’ (alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, confectionary, certain cuts of prime beef etc) and luxury goods so that basic items can be exempt or remain at 14%?
Yes, the privileged has a responsibility to pay for the poor.
George Herald 38%
No, everyone, regardless of income, should contribute to the state coffers. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
George Herald 8%
Not as long as our taxes are disappearing down a bottomless pit without recourse.
George Herald 54%
Men
Women
Search
Kallobelix
I'm a 36 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
Bluefreak1
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 62.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up