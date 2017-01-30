5 important medicinal properties of garlic

High doses of garlic appear to improve blood pressure. In some cases, supplementation can be as effective as regular medications.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - The ancient Greek physician Hippocrates prescribed garlic to treat a variety of medical conditions. Many of these health benefits – from blood pressure to Alzheimer’s – have been confirmed by modern science.

The medicinal use of garlic was well documented by all the major civilisations including the Egyptian, Babylonian, Greek, Roman, Chinese and Indian.



Amazing allicin is the magic ingredient





In order to allow for maximal allicin production, wait at least five minutes before eating or cooking the garlic.



It boosts the immune system and fights the common cold

Garlic is very rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B6 and Manganese. It also contains trace amounts of various other nutrients.



Garlic can reduce blood pressure