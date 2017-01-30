5 good reasons why you should eat more beetroot

Beets are a powerhouse of nutrients.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Beets are a powerhouse of nutrients that may improve your health in a variety of ways.

Lowers blood pressure

Drinking beetroot juice may help to lower blood pressure in a matter of hours. This is probably due to the naturally occurring nitrates in beets, which are converted into nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps to relax and dilate blood vessels, improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure.



Fights inflammation

Beets are a unique source of betaine, a nutrient that helps protect cells, proteins and enzymes from environmental stress. It’s also known to help fight inflammation, protect internal organs, improve vascular risk factors, enhance performance, and help prevent numerous chronic diseases



Anti-cancer properties

The powerful phytonutrients that give beets their deep crimson colour may help to ward off cancer. Beetroot extract is being studied for use in treating human pancreatic, breast, and prostate cancers.



Rich in valuable nutrients and fibre

Beets are high in immune-boosting vitamin C, fibre, and essential minerals like potassium (essential for healthy nerve and muscle function) and manganese (which is good for your bones, liver, kidneys, and pancreas).



The red colour helps with detox