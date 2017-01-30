5 good reasons why you should eat more beetroot

Beets are a powerhouse of nutrients.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Beets are a powerhouse of nutrients that may improve your health in a variety of ways.
Lowers blood pressure
Drinking beetroot juice may help to lower blood pressure in a matter of hours. This is probably due to the naturally occurring nitrates in beets, which are converted into nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps to relax and dilate blood vessels, improving blood flow and lowering blood pressure.
Fights inflammation
Beets are a unique source of betaine, a nutrient that helps protect cells, proteins and enzymes from environmental stress. It’s also known to help fight inflammation, protect internal organs, improve vascular risk factors, enhance performance, and help prevent numerous chronic diseases
Anti-cancer properties
The powerful phytonutrients that give beets their deep crimson colour may help to ward off cancer. Beetroot extract is being studied for use in treating human pancreatic, breast, and prostate cancers.
Rich in valuable nutrients and fibre
Beets are high in immune-boosting vitamin C, fibre, and essential minerals like potassium (essential for healthy nerve and muscle function) and manganese (which is good for your bones, liver, kidneys, and pancreas).
The red colour helps with detox
The red colour of beetroot comes from betalain pigments. The betalain pigments support the body’s Phase 2 detoxification process, which is when broken down toxins are bound to other molecules so they can be excreted from your body. Traditionally, beets are valued for their support in detoxification and helping to purify the blood and liver.Eat beet greens too
Try to buy beets with their green leafy tops as they are a super healthy part of the plant.
Besides containing important nutrients like protein, phosphorus, zinc, fibre, vitamin B6, magnesium, potassium, copper and manganese, beet greens also supply significant amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, calcium, and iron.
Beet greens have more iron than spinach as well as a higher nutritional value overall than the beetroot itself.
Beetroot greens may:
- Help ward off osteoporosis by boosting bone strength
- Fight Alzheimer’s disease
- Strengthen your immune system by stimulating the production of antibodies and white blood cells
Source: Caxton publication, Alberton Record.