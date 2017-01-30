The dangers of a gluten-free diet

Gluten-free products often contain rice flour as a substitute for wheat.

Well, rice is known to bioaccumulate certain toxic metals, including arsenic and mercury from fertilisers, soil, or water. However, little is known about the health effects of diets high in rice content.

Maria Argos, assistant professor of epidemiology in the UIC School of Public Health, and her colleagues looked at data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey searching for a link between gluten-free diet and biomarkers of toxic metals in blood and urine.



They found 73 participants who reported eating a gluten-free diet among the 7 471 who completed the survey, between 2009 and 2014.

