Health benefits of eggs

Eggs can contain choline, which enhances memory and brain function. In addition, choline is essential for pregnant women as it aids foetal brain development.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Enhance your health by adding some eggs to your diet now. This simple food is packed with excellent nutrients to boost your wellbeing. Learn more about the benefits of eggs for your body now.Eggs are among the most nutritious foods ever. They're rich in protein, healthy fats as well as a range of vitamins including vitamins A, B and D. In addition they contain several minerals such as selenium, phosphorus, calcium, zinc and folate.Eggs contain calcium as well as vitamin D which helps with calcium absorption. Both these nutrients are a must for good bone health and to protect against osteoporosis.A single egg contains six grams of protein but it also contains all the essential amino acids. This helps to keep the body functioning optimally and aids cell regeneration.But, cholesterol in the diet, doesn't neccesarily increase cholesterol in the blood. In fact, eating eggs has been shown to increase the levels of HDL cholesterol, which is linked to lower risk of stroke and heart disease.The iron in egg yolk is easily absorbed by the body, making it an excellent choice for anaemics. In addition, eggs contain vitamin C which aids iron absorption and folate which helps your body make new red blood cells.