Will you be adding more broccoli to your diet?

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Let's face it broccoli is hated by most, but the crunchy green vegetable is packed with nutrients. Learn more about the health benefits of broccoli.Broccoli is rich in soluble fibre which helps to keep HDL (bad) cholestrol levels down. In addition, it is an alkaline food which helps to keep acid levels in check.This leafy green veg is a good source of anti-inflammatory phytonutrients and omega 3 fatty acids. In fact one of the nutrients found in broccoli is kaempferol, which lessens the impact of allergens.The vegetable is packed with fibre, which keeps the digestive system functioning well. It also contains high amounts of glucosinolates, which help prevent overgrowth of bacteria in the stomach lining.Broccoli is rich in calcium and vitamin K as well. Both of these are needed for good bone health and the prevention of osteoporosis.The presence of sulforaphane in broccoli has been proven to repair damaged blood vessels. It can also reduce inflammation and plaque build-up in arteries.Sulforaphane is also known for its cancer-fighting properties. It further contains indol-3-carbinol, an antioxidant that has been shown to hinder breast, prostate and cervical cancers.Broccoli contains high amounts of vitamin C which prevents colds and flu. It also boosts the immune system, lowers blood pressure and keeps skin younger and healthier.