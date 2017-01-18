Translate to: 

Benefits of broccoli

Benefits of broccoli
Broccoli.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Let's face it broccoli is hated by most, but the crunchy green vegetable is packed with nutrients. Learn more about the health benefits of broccoli.

Keep bad cholestrol down

Broccoli is rich in soluble fibre which helps to keep HDL (bad) cholestrol levels down. In addition, it is an alkaline food which helps to keep acid levels in check.

Manage your allergies

This leafy green veg is a good source of anti-inflammatory phytonutrients and omega 3 fatty acids. In fact one of the nutrients found in broccoli is kaempferol, which lessens the impact of allergens.

Digestive benefits of broccoli

The vegetable is packed with fibre, which keeps the digestive system functioning well. It also contains high amounts of glucosinolates, which help prevent overgrowth of bacteria in the stomach lining.

Say yes to healthy bones

Broccoli is rich in calcium and vitamin K as well. Both of these are needed for good bone health and the prevention of osteoporosis.

Have a happy heart

The presence of sulforaphane in broccoli has been proven to repair damaged blood vessels. It can also reduce inflammation and plaque build-up in arteries.

Kick cancer to the curb

Sulforaphane is also known for its cancer-fighting properties. It further contains indol-3-carbinol, an antioxidant that has been shown to hinder breast, prostate and cervical cancers.

Viva vitamin C

Broccoli contains high amounts of vitamin C which prevents colds and flu. It also boosts the immune system, lowers blood pressure and keeps skin younger and healthier.

Will you be adding more broccoli to your diet?
 
09:12 (GMT+2), Tue, 24 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Lion
Lion
Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train and is taken thousands of...
Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think the recent fires raging across the Western Cape is a result of arson?
Yes
George Herald 97%
No
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Assebliefmylief
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 34 and 60.
ontnugter
I'm a 64 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 58.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up