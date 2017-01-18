Translate to: 

Music and meditation may help reverse memory loss

A simple meditation or music-listening program may have multiple benefits for older adults with early memory loss.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - A simple meditation or music-listening program may have multiple benefits for older adults with early memory loss.

This is according to a recent study by a West Virginia University research team, lead by Dr Kim Innes.

12 minutes a day

For the study, 60 older adults with subjective cognitive decline (SCD), a condition that may represent a preclinical stage of Alzheimer's disease, were assigned to either a beginner meditation (Kirtan Kriya) or music-listening program and asked to practice 12 minutes a day for 12 weeks.

Both the meditation and music groups showed marked improvements in subjective memory function and objective cognitive performance at three months. These included domains of cognitive functioning most likely to be affected in preclinical and early stages of dementia.

The substantial gains observed in memory and cognition were maintained or further increased at six months.

Improved mood and sleep

Both intervention groups also showed an improvement in sleep, mood, stress, well-being and quality of life. The gains were particularly pronounced in the meditation group.
 
