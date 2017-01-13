Translate to: 

8 Ways to bounce back after the indulgent season

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Bounce back after the indulgent season. It is the season to overindulge – Christmas mince pies for breakfast, wine before lunch and trifle for dessert.
 
With an abundance of food, tipple, friends and free time, it’s no wonder that the festive season aftermath leaves us feeling a little overindulged.

But fear not, here are a few easy steps to help you bounce back from caloric meals, a few too many drinks and over-flavoured nibbles.

Don’t cry over spilt milk

Repeat after me, “New dawn, new day”. There is no point in beating yourself up over how many Quality Street chocolates you mowed down. That was then. Start your year afresh, with a new vision of more balanced days.

Did you know ... research proves that beating yourself up about the past is not effective? According to psychologist Susan Albers, New York Times bestselling author of EatQ, starting your day with the simple mantra ‘Today is a fresh start’ can be helpful in resetting your perspective.

Start your morning with movement

According to Albers, exercise helps activate that lovely feel-good chemical, serotonin, regulates your mood and makes you feel happier. As a result, it could assist you in making healthier choices.

Why not go for an early morning walk? Get some fresh air and let your body know that it needs to burn, burn, burn those extra calories!

Keep your regular routine

Now nobody is saying rise at the crack of dawn for no reason. However, experts agree that a routine can be both calming and important in getting back on track after overindulgence.

Dr Joe Ojile, Medical Director and CEO of the Clayton Sleep Institute says that “structure is key. If you snap back to structure and routine, your body will take care of itself.”

If your normal routine involved a morning workout, then wake up and hit the gym again. Your refreshed body and a positive state of mind will be thanks enough later.

Bring on a healthy breakfast

Kick start your day with a healthy breakfast – throw in some greens, freshly-squeezed juice, nutrient-dense fruit and nuts, and some protein to equip your body with solid goodness to carry you through the day.

Let there be light

Exposure to bright light early in the morning, helps your body realise that it is the end of the sleeping period of the day, and it's time for the body to wake up. Bright light re-centres the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) - the part of your brain that controls your internal body clock.

Dr Ojile suggests sitting outside to read the paper, going for a walk or light run, or even waking up with a bright reading light if it’s cloudy outside.

Banish the B.O

Not only does overindulgence bloat our bellies, plump our thighs and drain our energy, but many of the most delicious food and drinks we’ve wolfed down over the holidays are laden with garlic and other spices and strong smelling ingredients. While delicious, these indulgences can leave you smelling a little past your sell-by date.

Did you know that you get bad breath from garlic and onions because when you eat it, the digestion process releases sulphur compounds that don’t get expelled by the intestine? They get absorbed through the intestinal wall into the bloodstream. From here, these ominous odours whizz through your body, into the lungs and sweat glands – making you Prime Smell Suspect Number One.
 
