Super practical weight-loss tips

What diet are you going on? What exercise are you going to do? When are you going to do it? How are you going to be more healthy? When are you going to start all these things? What's your short-term goal? Your medium-term goal? Your long-term goal?

Plan



You see, a 'resolution' is great, but they often don't end-up working because they don't help you DO anything. You need a PLAN. A detailed step-by-step guide to whatever your goal is. That way you know if you're doing the plan or not, and if not you can adjust. It could be as simple as "I'm not eating bread and fast food for the next twelve weeks, and I'm going to walk 5km every day before work", or it can be far more complex.



Whatever it is, get a PLAN not a cool sounding catch-phrase. You're WAY more likely to actually achieve something.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Every January millions (if not billions) of well-meaning people make a "New Year's Resolution" to lose all the excess weight they've gathered over the past few years. The resolution usually includes things like 'go on a diet', 'do more exercise' and 'be more healthy'. These are all good things ... The problem is they are too VAGUE.