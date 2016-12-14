SA's 2016 Google search history

Google has put together its annual Year in Search with all the top searches in South Africa.
NATIONAL NEWS - The year 2016 has been quite a busy one. It’s that year that kept saying, ‘But wait, there is more’.
This year's overall trending searches from the country have a global feel, whereas last year’s top searches - which included 'loadshedding' and 'xenophobia' - had a distinctly local feel.
The top trending overall searches are:1. Pokemon Go
The augmented reality game that detects where you are in the real world by using your phone's GPS and makes the Pokémon appear in the actual game depending on your location.2. Euro 2016
Portugal won the European Championship for the first time ever and that sent soccer fans into a frenzy.3. Olympic Games Rio 2016
South Africans reached their target of 10 medals, which included Wayde van Niekerk’s 400 metre gold medal in a world record time and Caster Semenya's convincing win in the women's 800m final.4. Donald Trump
The world was never ready! People did not anticipate that new US president-elect Donald Trump would win the election.5. Election Results
The ruling ANC were humbled by the main opposition, the DA, as it lost key metropolitan councils, including the City of Johannesburg, the City of Tshwane and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality.6. Mandoza
Kwaito star Mandoza’s death sent shockwaves across the country with the industry saying they lost a legend.7. IEC
The Independent Electoral Commission presided over the most hotly contested elections since 1994.8. Mall of Africa
The opening of the biggest mall on the continent sparked a frenzy (as well as one helluva long traffic queue on the N1 highway in Midrand).9. Caster Semenya
Amid all the controversy around her gender Semenya finally clinched a gold medal at the Olympic Games - and left all the haters in her dust.10. US Elections 2016
Americans shocked the world by electing controversial businessman Donald Trump into presidency.
But wait! There is more… check out the other lists that Google has put together:Top trending South African athletes:
1. Caster Semenya
2. South African national cricket team
3. Sundowns FC
4. Hashim Amla
5. Kagiso Rabada
6. Mondli Cele
7. Bongani Zungu
8. Zamalek
9. Faf du Plessis
10. Wayde van NiekerkTop trending South African politicians and prominent figures:
1. Jacob Zuma
2. Public Protector
3. Gupta family
4. Thoko Didiza
5. Mcebo Dlamini
6. Pravin Gordhan
7. Sipho Pityana
8. Brian Molefe
9. Thuli Madonsela
10. Khwesi
Top trending South African celebrities:
1. Mandoza
2. Gugu Zulu
3. Emtee
4. Babes Wodumo
5. Gareth Cliff
6. Nasty C
7. Rapulana Seiphemo
8. Nyembezi Kunene
9. Ayanda Mabulu
10. Duke SoulTop trending South African TV shows:
1. Cash Gang
2. Uzalo
3. Muvhango
4. Isibaya
5. Idols SA
6. Beintehaa
7. Bigg Boss 9
8. Skeem Saam
9. The Voice South Africa
10. Antara Nur Dan Dia