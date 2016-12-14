SA's 2016 Google search history

Google has put together its annual Year in Search with all the top searches in South Africa.

NATIONAL NEWS - The year 2016 has been quite a busy one. It’s that year that kept saying, ‘But wait, there is more’.Google has put together its annual Year in Search with all the top searches in South Africa.This year's overall trending searches from the country have a global feel, whereas last year’s top searches - which included 'loadshedding' and 'xenophobia' - had a distinctly local feel.The top trending overall searches are:The augmented reality game that detects where you are in the real world by using your phone's GPS and makes the Pokémon appear in the actual game depending on your location.Portugal won the European Championship for the first time ever and that sent soccer fans into a frenzy.South Africans reached their target of 10 medals, which included Wayde van Niekerk’s 400 metre gold medal in a world record time and Caster Semenya's convincing win in the women's 800m final.The world was never ready! People did not anticipate that new US president-elect Donald Trump would win the election.The ruling ANC were humbled by the main opposition, the DA, as it lost key metropolitan councils, including the City of Johannesburg, the City of Tshwane and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality.Kwaito star Mandoza’s death sent shockwaves across the country with the industry saying they lost a legend.The Independent Electoral Commission presided over the most hotly contested elections since 1994.The opening of the biggest mall on the continent sparked a frenzy (as well as one helluva long traffic queue on the N1 highway in Midrand).Amid all the controversy around her gender Semenya finally clinched a gold medal at the Olympic Games - and left all the haters in her dust.Americans shocked the world by electing controversial businessman Donald Trump into presidency.But wait! There is more… check out the other lists that Google has put together:1. Caster Semenya2. South African national cricket team3. Sundowns FC4. Hashim Amla5. Kagiso Rabada6. Mondli Cele7. Bongani Zungu8. Zamalek9. Faf du Plessis10. Wayde van Niekerk1. Jacob Zuma2. Public Protector3. Gupta family4. Thoko Didiza5. Mcebo Dlamini6. Pravin Gordhan7. Sipho Pityana8. Brian Molefe9. Thuli Madonsela10. Khwesi1. Mandoza2. Gugu Zulu3. Emtee4. Babes Wodumo5. Gareth Cliff6. Nasty C7. Rapulana Seiphemo8. Nyembezi Kunene9. Ayanda Mabulu10. Duke Soul1. Cash Gang2. Uzalo3. Muvhango4. Isibaya5. Idols SA6. Beintehaa7. Bigg Boss 98. Skeem Saam9. The Voice South Africa