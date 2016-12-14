Translate to: 

SA's 2016 Google search history

SA's 2016 Google search history
Google has put together its annual Year in Search with all the top searches in South Africa.
NATIONAL NEWS - The year 2016 has been quite a busy one. It’s that year that kept saying, ‘But wait, there is more’.

Google has put together its annual Year in Search with all the top searches in South Africa.

This year's overall trending searches from the country have a global feel, whereas last year’s top searches - which included 'loadshedding' and 'xenophobia' - had a distinctly local feel.

The top trending overall searches are:

1. Pokemon Go
The augmented reality game that detects where you are in the real world by using your phone's GPS and makes the Pokémon appear in the actual game depending on your location.

2. Euro 2016
Portugal won the European Championship for the first time ever and that sent soccer fans into a frenzy.

3. Olympic Games Rio 2016
South Africans reached their target of 10 medals, which included Wayde van Niekerk’s 400 metre gold medal in a world record time and Caster Semenya's convincing win in the women's 800m final.

4. Donald Trump
The world was never ready! People did not anticipate that new US president-elect Donald Trump would win the election.

5. Election Results
The ruling ANC were humbled by the main opposition, the DA, as it lost key metropolitan councils, including the City of Johannesburg, the City of Tshwane and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality.

6. Mandoza
Kwaito star Mandoza’s death sent shockwaves across the country with the industry saying they lost a legend.

7. IEC
The Independent Electoral Commission presided over the most hotly contested elections since 1994.

8. Mall of Africa
The opening of the biggest mall on the continent sparked a frenzy (as well as one helluva long traffic queue on the N1 highway in Midrand).

9. Caster Semenya
Amid all the controversy around her gender Semenya finally clinched a gold medal at the Olympic Games - and left all the haters in her dust.

10. US Elections 2016
Americans shocked the world by electing controversial businessman Donald Trump into presidency.

But wait! There is more… check out the other lists that Google has put together:

Top trending South African athletes:
1. Caster Semenya
2. South African national cricket team
3. Sundowns FC
4. Hashim Amla
5. Kagiso Rabada
6. Mondli Cele
7. Bongani Zungu
8. Zamalek
9. Faf du Plessis
10. Wayde van Niekerk

Top trending South African politicians and prominent figures:
1. Jacob Zuma
2. Public Protector
3. Gupta family
4. Thoko Didiza
5. Mcebo Dlamini
6. Pravin Gordhan
7. Sipho Pityana
8. Brian Molefe
9. Thuli Madonsela
10. Khwesi

Top trending South African celebrities:
1. Mandoza
2. Gugu Zulu
3. Emtee
4. Babes Wodumo
5. Gareth Cliff
6. Nasty C
7. Rapulana Seiphemo
8. Nyembezi Kunene
9. Ayanda Mabulu
10. Duke Soul

Top trending South African TV shows:
1. Cash Gang
2. Uzalo
3. Muvhango
4. Isibaya
5. Idols SA
6. Beintehaa
7. Bigg Boss 9
8. Skeem Saam
9. The Voice South Africa
10. Antara Nur Dan Dia
 
09:10 (GMT+2), Thu, 15 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 83%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 17%
Men
Women
Search
fourwaystreet
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 60.
neels
I'm a 32 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 32.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up