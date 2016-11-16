Translate to: 

Create the perfect patio

Create the perfect patio
Whether it's a large patio or a small balcony, an outdoor space can be a lovely extension of a home. Photo: www.aidahomes.com
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Whether it's a large patio or a small balcony, an outdoor space can be a lovely extension of a home.
 
Here are some ways to make the most of your patio this summer.
 
Pull up a seat
Think of the patio as your outdoor living room and set up a comfortable seating arrangement.
 
"Create the perfect setting with furnishings and decor accessories that are ideal for casual and relaxed summer-time entertaining," says Megan Morgan, furniture buyer for Coricraft. "Coricraft's cane collection is ideal for covered patio living; simply pair the Nashville chair and Rainbow lamp table together, or double up the versatile Surabaya and Sumatra Chairs as occasional pieces, or use them as an alternative seating option."
 
Morgan recommends mixing and matching chairs with benches for dining seating. "It not only gives you a unique look and feel, but it can help you maximise seating and space." Coricarft's Mokka range is one example that is made up of many different pieces, including a dining table, bench, sideboard and utility server.
 
Accent the look with soft furnishings in pastels and muted tones, which Morgan says are currently popular. Think beautiful scatter cushions, soft throws and interesting décor pieces.
 
Go green
Stretch your green fingers and add some plants to your patio. Not only do garden beds and potted plants add natural beauty and soften the sharp lines of a patio, but they can also be used to boost privacy and repel pests like mosquitoes.
 
Use plants with height or grow creepers up lattice fencing to keep prying eyes out. To deter those pesky mosquitoes, try planting citronella grass, marigolds and lavender.
 
Light the way
Simple lighting additions allow for entertaining on those gorgeous summer nights. This could include ceiling-mounted lights, exterior wall-mounted lights, or hanging lamps above a patio table.
 
If installing lighting is not an option, consider solar lights. Melissa Davidson from The Lighting Warehouse recommends the Mooni range of solar lighting.
 
"You don't have to pay for electricity, but more important is the fact that you don't need to install any wiring, says Davidson, "You simply remove the solar light from the packaging, put it in a sunny spot in your garden, and you're done. You don't even need to think about turning them on and off, because Mooni solar lights have a built-in darkness sensor."
 
For ambient light, we love LED candle lights because they mimic the flickering of real candlelight but there is no need to worry about burns or possible fire hazards.
 
Source: All4Women.
16:27 (GMT+2), Wed, 14 December 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Inferno
Inferno
When Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia, he teams...
Fallen
Fallen
A young girl finds herself in a reform school after therapy since she was...
Robinson Crusoe
Robinson Crusoe
In this animation, a daring parrot recounts how Robinson Crusoe came to be...
Max Steel
Max Steel
The adventures of teenager Max McGrath and his alien companion, Steel, who...
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
Fantastic beasts and where to find them
The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think a stronger law enforcement presence will discourage people from consuming alcohol on beaches?
Definitely!
George Herald 84%
No, if they want to drink they'll find a way.
George Herald 16%
Men
Women
Search
Trekco46
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 46.
Skyeye
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up