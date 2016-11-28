Xenophobia: Word of the year

Dictionary.com's word of the year is "Xenophobia."
While it's difficult to get at exactly why people look words up in dictionaries, online or on paper, it's clear that in contentious 2016, fear of "otherness" has bruised the collective consciousness around the globe.
The Brexit vote, police violence against people of colour, Syria's refugee crisis, transsexual rights and the US presidential race were among prominent developments that drove debate - and spikes in lookups of the word.
09:11 (GMT+2), Tue, 29 November 2016
